LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Evermore magazine continues to break new ground.

When its first issue was released last fall, the storytelling-focused publication was lauded by recipients across the board, from Texas Tech faculty, staff, students, alumni and parents to the presidents and administrators of other universities throughout the country. Evermore now adds five international awards to its name. On Wednesday (June 22), the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) announced Texas Tech as the winner of five of its 2022 Circle of Excellence Awards.

CASE is a global nonprofit association dedicated to educational advancement professionals in alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and advancement services who share the goal of championing education to transform lives and society. The Circle of Excellence Awards, the premier recognition program for educational advancement, are peer-selected and adjudicated, honoring institutions worldwide whose talented staff have advanced their organizations through resourcefulness and ingenuity.

Winners are selected based on several factors, including overall quality, innovation, use of resources and the impact on the institution or its external and internal communities, such as alumni, parents, students, and faculty and staff. In 2022, CASE received more than 4,500 entries from 636 institutions in nearly 30 countries.

“I am incredibly proud of this honor for our team in the Office of Communications & Marketing who created this magazine,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “The success of Evermore is due to the highly talented and capable people in communications and marketing. In creating Evermore, they have provided the Texas Tech community and our academic peers a fresh and innovative insight into the Red Raider story. Evermore is but one example of the excellent work this team is doing to celebrate our story and engage people more deeply with our brand.”

The five winning entries, followed by the judges’ comments, are:

Gold , Design > Covers – “This design challenges what a college/university magazine cover should look like. We applaud Texas Tech for taking a risk and are excited to see how this carries through to future issues!”

, Design > Covers – “This design challenges what a college/university magazine cover should look like. We applaud Texas Tech for taking a risk and are excited to see how this carries through to future issues!” Gold , Writing > Profile (Less than 1,000 words), Lubbock Original: Christopher B. Stubblefield Sr. – “Funny, prescient and an excellent rendering of the idea that breaking bread with diverse people can unite them over similar interests. This is particularly noteworthy for the subject – a local institution likely to generate feelings of strong nostalgia among alumni.”

, Writing > Profile (Less than 1,000 words), Lubbock Original: Christopher B. Stubblefield Sr. – “Funny, prescient and an excellent rendering of the idea that breaking bread with diverse people can unite them over similar interests. This is particularly noteworthy for the subject – a local institution likely to generate feelings of strong nostalgia among alumni.” Silver , Publications > Promotional Publications – “Great feel and design that keeps alumni engaged. The judging panel agreed that the publication was on par with a professional-caliber magazine.”

, Publications > Promotional Publications – “Great feel and design that keeps alumni engaged. The judging panel agreed that the publication was on par with a professional-caliber magazine.” Bronze , Design > Publications – “This is just great. The magazine design is awesome. It’s engaging, different, eye-catching, and makes you just want to read it. Each story has its own style and flair, and the great photography paired with the design that pulls you in to each story. I imagine the whole magazine is read by everyone cover to cover. The details on the launch event are also spectacular. Bravo!”

, Design > Publications – “This is just great. The magazine design is awesome. It’s engaging, different, eye-catching, and makes you just want to read it. Each story has its own style and flair, and the great photography paired with the design that pulls you in to each story. I imagine the whole magazine is read by everyone cover to cover. The details on the launch event are also spectacular. Bravo!” Bronze, Writing > Profile (Less than 1,000 words), Strive for Honor: Angel Carroll – “We appreciated the selection of an alumna whose efforts are in a field not often covered and who is an advocate for foster children as a former foster child herself. This is an excellent expansion on coverage of alumni from outside the principal fields in which alumni are generally featured by this institution, such as engineering and the sciences.”

Evermore’s first issue was produced by an eight-person team – Matt Dewey, Chris Cook, Glenys Young, Armando Godinez, Veronica Medina, Ashley Rodgers, Amanda Castro-Crist and Rony Dixon – and that effort has been acclaimed in other competitions as well. It received 19 honors, including Judge’s Choice – Print and Best of Show, from the 2022 American Advertising Awards in February. In May, it was one of only five magazines in the nation to be shortlisted for a Bronze Anvil Award through the Public Relations Society of America.

“We are excited and humbled that Evermore has been so well received by our community here at Texas Tech and by the judges of these prestigious competitions,” said Dewey, the university’s vice president of marketing and communications. “And yet, this is where we find ourselves after only one issue of Evermore. To me, it’s even more invigorating to imagine how much more we can do going forward.”

Issue No. 2 of Evermore is due out in July.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)