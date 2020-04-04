TTU’s graduate programs recognized among best in nation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 Best Graduate Schools rankings on March 17, and Texas Tech University’s Graduate School was recognized as one of the best for several different programs, including law, engineering, business, education, public affairs, fine arts and clinical psychology.

“These rankings recognize the quality and impact of many of the graduate programs at Texas Tech University that were reviewed this year,” said Mark Sheridan, dean of the Graduate School. “Students enrolled in these programs work with world-renowned faculty and receive a top-notch education that makes them better prepared to enter and succeed in the workforce. These rankings also attract top applicants into our graduate programs in the future.”

The full-time law program moved up six spots to No. 111 from No. 117 in the 2020 rankings. Specific programs in the School of Law also were highly ranked, including:

Legal writing: No. 12, up eight spots from 2020

Trial advocacy: No. 31, up 45 spots from 2020

The Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering was ranked No. 94 overall. Many specific programs were ranked in the top 100, including:

Chemical engineering: No. 72

Civil engineering: No. 64, up 12 spots from 2020

Electrical engineering: No. 87, up 10 spots from 2020

Industrial engineering: No. 41, up 11 spots from 2020

Petroleum engineering: No. 9

The Jerry S. Rawls College of Business made great strides, being ranked No. 92 for its full-time MBA program and No. 124 for its part-time MBA program. Both programs were unranked in 2020.

The College of Education’s overall graduate program was ranked No. 99; the overall graduate fine arts program was ranked No. 110; the graduate clinical psychology program was ranked No. 129; and the overall graduate public affairs program was ranked No. 117, up 22 spots from 2020.

To view the ranking methodologies, visit the U.S. News & World Report website.

(News release from Texas Tech University)