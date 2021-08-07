TTU’s Innovation Hub announces 2021-22 Faculty C-Startup ambassadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

The Innovation Hub at Research Park has announced the nine faculty members from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) who have been awarded Faculty C-Startup grants and named 2021-2022 faculty ambassadors.

The Faculty C-Startup program, sponsored by Market Lubbock, is designed to support Texas Tech faculty interested in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Seven unique $2,500 grants have been awarded to each of the following faculty members for the development of a new or existing course that includes best practices for commercialization, including the Business Model Canvas developed by Alexander Osterwalder and Lean Launch Pad developed by Steve Blank.

Awardees will become faculty ambassadors for innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech during the award period.

The faculty ambassadors are:

