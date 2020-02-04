TTU’s Innovation Hub to host 2020 iLaunch Competition on Feb. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The Texas Tech University Innovation Hub at Research Park has announced the 10 teams of startup entrepreneurs advancing to the 2020 iLaunch Competition finals that will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Innovation Hub, located at 3911 Fourth St. The competition involves entrepreneurs from Texas Tech and the West Texas community and is designed to identify, grow and launch startup companies.

The iLaunch finals is the competitors’ opportunity to pitch to a real investor panel to win the top prize of $10,000. The public and media are invited to attend the event.

The finalists are:

Blossom Wear | A patented idea that addresses the need for menstrual leak protection and concealed methods for carrying feminine hygiene products. Team lead: Tena Gonzales, community member

Campus Live | A multi-platform collegiate media company with the goal of informing college fans of and engaging them with the exciting things happening at the schools they love. Team lead: Marcus Pauda, Texas Tech alumnus and community member

Captivist | An app providing customers with detailed information and analysis of the social and environmental impacts of a product to help them make informed purchasing decisions. Team lead: Joyous Njoku, Texas Tech student

Confocal TechMed | A diagnostic software utilizing machine learning with novel criteria to read and interpret imagery captured in real-time on the surface of the skin. Team lead: Jasmin Rahesh, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center student

CritiColl, LLC | An app solution that provides a stress-saving platform of tools for professors to use to promote academic success among students. Team lead: Matheus Pagotti, Texas Tech student

InGage | A passion-driven concept that delivers an interactive platform where sports fans engage within their network and compete in an innovative game to create the ultimate viewer experience. Team lead: Raymond Che, Texas Tech student

PCOS Innovations, LLC | An app based on proven research that helps women diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) by providing a nutrition guide, grocery list, recipes, body mass index tracker, motivational videos and resources for support. Team lead: Jennifer Phy, TTUHSC faculty

SmartFit | A patented smartphone-based interactive mirror that detects body types, shapes and measurements to provide a personalized merchandise selection of the optimal fit. Team lead: Julie Chang, Texas Tech faculty

Valkon | A wearable, subscription-based device for children that rewards exercise with points that can be used for discounts at nationwide retail stores. Team lead: Lee Lisemby, community member

Windy Wear | Dress weights, a fashionable and customizable solution for women who wear dresses in windy cities. Team lead: Timothy Spees, Texas Tech alumnus and staff member

Immediately following the iLaunch Competition finals, the winners will be announced during the Hub’s Entrepreneur Social from 5-7 p.m., which is open to the public and media. Free appetizers and an open bar will be provided at this networking opportunity and will celebrate the startup companies.

