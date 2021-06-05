TTU’s Innovation Hub with Innosphere Ventures to promote innovation, entrepreneurship in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub at Research Park has reached a collaborative agreement with Innosphere Ventures to support the Innovation Hub’s missions of promoting economic growth in the state and region through public-private partnerships and fostering entrepreneurship in the community.

Innosphere’s University Partner Program works closely with technology and startup entities and universities across the U.S., such as the Innovation Hub, to advance technologies to commercialization, turn startups into successful businesses and make connections between investors, business leaders and corporate partners.

“I am looking forward to working with the Innosphere team to identify industry mentors and funding opportunities for Texas Tech spinouts,” said Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Office of Research & Innovation. “This partnership brings together a powerful network in Middle America, whereas traditionally new venture startups sought funding and opportunities on the east and west coasts of the country.”

Founded in 2015, the Innovation Hub assists in the formation of technology and all startup companies critically relevant to the local and regional economy. It helps foster and launch innovation through education, research, partnerships, mentorship and collaboration.

The Innovation Hub offers 12 programs throughout the year to further develop science and ideas, form high-impact technology teams and launch successful startup companies. The programs fall into three categories: ideation, acceleration and commercialization.

“Texas Tech University and the West Texas region are well-positioned for technology-based economic development, and Innosphere is proud to be a new supporter of this ecosystem as we expand our incubator’s commercialization support outside of Colorado,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO. “We’re excited to partner with the Innovation Hub to support its mission of fostering innovative technologies and to work with its outstanding faculty entrepreneurs and licensing managers.”

Innosphere has partnerships with technology transfer offices at Colorado State University, the University of Colorado, Colorado School of Mines, the University of Nebraska, Oklahoma State University and the University of New Mexico.

About Innosphere Ventures

Innosphere Ventures is a Colorado-based incubator that accelerates business success of science and technology-based startups and emerging growth companies with an exclusive commercialization program, specialized office and laboratory facilities and a seed-stage venture capital fund.

Innosphere’s commercialization program connects founders with experienced advisers, corporate partners and investors. The program teaches entrepreneurs valuable skills on how to access capital, acquire customers, build talented teams, accelerate top-line revenue growth and plan for a company exit. Innosphere has been supporting startups for 23 years and is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to create jobs and grow the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Learn more at innosphereventures.org.

