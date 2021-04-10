TTU’s Office of Continuing & Professional Education offering free personal financial course

The self-paced course, free for the month of April, helps individuals gain core financial competencies, including budgeting, borrowing, investing and retirement planning.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

In support of National Financial Literacy Month, Texas Tech University’s Office of Continuing & Professional Education and its online skills partner, ed2go, have announced they will offer their online Personal Finance course for free in April. Given the office’s focus on education for employment, the self-paced, online skills course is designed to help all learners sharpen their skills and gain financial confidence in their personal and professional lives.

According to studies compiled by the U.S. Financial Literacy and Education Commission, only one in three adults could answer at least four of five financial literacy questions on fundamental concepts such as mortgages, interest rates, inflation and risk. Now in its 17th year, National Financial Literacy Month is meant to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy and draw attention to the lack of understanding many American adults still have when it comes to personal finance topics.

The pandemic has further illuminated the need for financial literacy skills, with nearly half of working adults saying the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak will make it harder for them to achieve their financial goals.

“The Office of Continuing & Professional Education is passionate about helping people receive the training and skills needed in their careers, or, just in life,” said Assistant Vice Provost Clay Taylor. “We are excited to partner with ed2go to make the Personal Finance course available to everyone for free for National Financial Literacy Month. We hope many people benefit from this course, learn new information about personal finance for the first time or refresh their memory on vital financial knowledge.”

The online Personal Finance course provides useful, realistic tools to help individuals strengthen their personal finance competencies, including lessons around how to create and use a budget, borrow and invest wisely, make informed decisions about insurance, and plan for their financial future. Through this course, learners will develop a retirement savings plan, prepare to make large purchases and plan for taxes.

The course, which normally costs students $129, includes 24 hours of course work. Individuals have until April 30 at 5 p.m. PST (7 p.m. CST) to enroll and will have 12 weeks to complete the course modules.

Individuals interested in this free offer can learn more and enroll through the Office of Continuing & Professional Education’s course page.

About ed2go

ed2go, a Cengage company, is the industry leader in affordable online learning for adults. It partners with academic institutions, corporations, nonprofit organizations and workforce development boards to empower individuals to achieve and exceed their goals. Its flagship product is a fully online catalog of non-credit courses that align with local and national workforce demand. In working with ed2go, Texas Tech reaches diverse learner groups and offers a flexible, best-in-class option for career advancement.

(News release from Texas Tech University)