The Lubbock chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech University will hold its second annual Trivia Night fundraiser from 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 10 at the McKenzie Merket Alumni Center. This event is open to the community.

Participants do not have to be an OLLI member to play. Tickets are $30 and include a buffet dinner, drinks (including beer and wine) and the trivia contest.

Six-person teams will compete for the honor of being OLLI Trivia Champions. This event will feature trivia questions in categories including history and current events.

Registrants can purchase a six-person table at $175 for their team or individuals can purchase a single ticket at $30 and be placed on a team.

First-place winners will each receive a $50 Visa gift card, second-place winners will receive a $30 gift card and third-place winners will receive a $20 gift card.

To sign up for the event or for additional information about OLLI, call (806) 742-6554 or go online to www.olli.ttu.edu.

About the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech University was established in 2002 and has locations in Lubbock, Fredericksburg, Marble Falls, Abilene and Jefferson. OLLI offers numerous courses/events taught primarily by current and retired Texas Tech faculty and local professionals and is designed for adults age 50 and over who are still working, semi-retired or fully retired. Learn more at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/olli/

