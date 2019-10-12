TTU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to offer ‘Popular Music of WWII’ class on Veterans Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech University, which is administered by the Office of the Provost, is offering a free course, “Popular Music of World War II.” The class will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St.

Participants in the class will learn the stories behind popular music from WWII. The 1940s were filled with dance music, swing bands and talented vocalists. When the U.S. entered WWII, few Americans could predict how their lives were about to change.

Stirring and confidence-building songs like “We Did It Before and We’ll Do Again” appealed to the patriotism of citizens finding themselves, once again, in a world war. Heartfelt songs such as “When The Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” spoke to the separation and uncertain reality of the times.

“Popular Music of World War II” will be facilitated by Larry Hess, a retired Lubbock Independent School District educator and an OLLI member. He also is a professional musician, who retired after 30 years as a percussionist with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.

This particular course is free to both OLLI members and the public. However, reservations are required.

Click here to register for the event. For more information, email olli@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-6554.

About the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech University

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) offers opportunities for individuals age 50 and up to join an interactive learning community of their peers. No tests, no grades, no research papers – just intellectual stimulation. The only prerequisite is the desire to learn. To learn how to become an OLLI member, visit the website.

