TTU’s Skyviews announces menus for its fall dinner series

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University’s hospitality students will open their restaurant, Skyviews, for their Fall Dinner Series and are releasing their new menus for the semester.

The Fall Dinner Series begins today (Sept. 29) and runs through the end of the fall semester. Skyviews is operated by the Restaurant, Hotel and Institution Management (RHIM) program within the College of Human Sciences.

There are seven different menus with a variety of options for appetizers, main courses, drinks and desserts. Some of the themes of the menus include Fearless Backyard Barbecue, Cabana Club, and Western Cantina.

The menus change every week and offer dinner courses ranging from smoked prime rib to chili lime roasted Cornish game hen.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Jason Lindley and General Manager Gary Danof, students create the menu, research recipes, factored out the cost of each meal and coordinate themes for each menu.

Danof said students have the opportunity to work in a restaurant environment while choosing all the details that help the restaurant operate.

“They are split into teams and will perform different functions and positions within the restaurant,” Danof said. “They will prep and prepare food, as well serve the food and even act as manager for the restaurant.”

Robert Paul Jones, (RHIM) chair said there have been many adjustments to restaurant operations this semester.

“Skyviews now presents the menu as al a carte as opposed to prix fixe as in the past,” Jones said.

Jones said Skyviews operates a ghost kitchen called Skyviews Pizza. This menu also is available during dinner and makes it easier for students and those who may not want all the courses to select what is best for them.

Skyviews is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and 6-7:30 p.m. for dinner. To book a table, call (806) 742-4762, or click here to book online.

Contact:

Gary Danof

General Manager, Skyviews restaurant, Restaurant, Hotel and Institutional Management program, College of Human Sciences, Texas Tech University.

gdanhof@ttu.edu

(806) 834-7571

(Press release from Texas Tech University)