TTU’s Skyviews Restaurant launches to-go pizza kitchen

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

During a typical semester, students in Texas Tech University‘s Restaurant, Hotel & Institutional Management (RHIM) program enjoy a hands-on learning environment at Skyviews Restaurant, an almost entirely student-run establishment where they gain invaluable restaurant-management experience.

But when renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic combined to shut down Skyviews’ normal operations, RHIM leadership had to get creative to meet the growing demand and facilitate student learning experiences. The solution: a ghost kitchen – a concept gaining popularity across the hospitality field.

“A ghost kitchen is essentially a restaurant that operates for pick-up without the availability of in-house dining,” explained Robert P. Jones, chair of the Department of Hospitality and Retail Management.

Skyviews Restaurant launched its to-go Pizza Kitchen service on Monday (March 1) at its usual location, 1901 University Ave. The menu features 14-inch Neapolitan pizzas, salads and subs, sides and a dessert menu. The Pizza Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and customers can place their order online for pickup.

Plans for Skyviews’ regular lunch buffet and dinner series service are currently on hold while Skyviews undergoes final renovations. Learn more about the Skyviews Pizza Kitchen here.

About Skyviews

Skyviews is a restaurant operated by the RHIM program in the College of Human Sciences. Set above the treetops on the sixth floor of the Texas Tech Plaza at 19th and University, the restaurant combines unique, delectable menu offerings with beautiful views of the Texas Tech campus and surrounding neighborhoods to create an unparalleled dining experience for any occasion. The one-of-a-kind eatery allows RHIM students to learn and gain invaluable restaurant-management experience.

(News release from Texas Tech University)