TTU’s Small Business Expo being held virtually on Tuesday, May 4

WHAT:

Texas Tech University’s Small Business Expo

WHEN:

8 a.m. to noon Tuesday (May 4)

WHERE:

Presented virtually via Microsoft Teams. Visit the Small Business Expo website the day of the event for links to join live.

EVENT:

Texas Tech’s Small Business Expo, an annual event held by the university’s Procurement Services department, is going virtual this year. The free event will be online via Microsoft Teams and is open to everyone. However, registration is required.

The day will begin with training on how small businesses can do business with Texas Tech. The rest of the day will be divided into different virtual ‘meeting rooms’ where people can network with small businesses that currently work with Texas Tech.

Guests who attend will be entered into drawings for door prizes.

CONTACT:

Phyllis Smith

Lead account processor, Procurement Services phyllis.smith@ttu.edu

(806) 834-5335

