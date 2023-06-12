LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University’s Vietnam Center & Sam Johnson Vietnam Archives (VNCA) worked with the Institute for Peace and Conflict (IPAC) to “return six sets of materials to surviving families of fallen Vietnamese soldiers at a ceremony June 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam.”

According to a press release, TTU was able to return personal documents to the Vietnamese families of fallen soldiers in Vietnam decades after the end of the war.

Additionally, 30 sets of letters, five diaries and additional documents were returned, said the release.

Director of VNCA Steve Maxner expressed, “These letters, diaries and other documents are cherished by these families as they have received little information since the end of the war.”

Maxner hopes that this “might help them better understand the experiences and fates of their loved ones.” The ceremony was filled with military and police veterans and officials who know the families and knew the fallen soldier, said the release.

The release mentioned that Maxner and IPAC Executive Director Ron Milam, along with seven Texas Tech students on a study abroad program, took the documents to Vietnam.

“To have our Texas Tech history students participate in returning these letters… was the ultimate in reconciliation across generations,” said the release.

The organizations were assisted by Vietnamese Colonel Dang Vuong Hung in locating the families and hosting a ceremony to return the documents to their fallen loved ones.

According to the release, Colonel Hung is a writer, director of the Soldier’s Heart Center and a memory of the Forever Twenty-One Center.

“Many of these families are also waiting for more information on the wartime burial sites of their fallen so they may repatriate those remains…,” Maxner said.

He also mentioned that “We look forward to holding similar ceremonies and programs in the future as we discover more treasures like the ones we returned at this event.”