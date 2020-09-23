Tuesday homicide location catches fire Wednesday, officials said

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning at the same home under investigation for a homicide that was reported Tuesday.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, a neighbor called to report a fire in an add-on part of a home in the 1800 block of East Colgate Street just before 7:00 a.m.

The fire spread to the rear exterior of the home, further spreading to the attic, according to LFR. Additionally, LFR was able to keep it contained to the attic and the back of the home. However, the add-on part of the home was badly damaged.

Two people were displaced from the home, and the South Plains chapter of the Red Cross was assisting them, according to LFR.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was still investigating the cause of the fire Wednesday.

Additionally, the home was also part of a homicide investigation after Kyera “Polly” Jones, 26, was stabbed, according to Lubbock Police.

Jones was transported to University Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

Police did confirm the home involved in the fire was where Jones was found, but it was not immediately clear if either incident was related.

