Tuesday is Lubbock’s 1st day up over 100 degrees

LUBBOCK, Texas – The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted a high temperature of 101 degrees on Tuesday in Lubbock. It will be Lubbock’s first day up over 100 degrees in 2021.

The forecast also called for temperatures up over 100 in Lubbock on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“This is a good time to remind everyone about the dangers of heat,” said Jody James Warning Coordination Meteorologist in the Lubbock office of NWS. “The 10-year national average in terms of fatalities per year related to heat is 103. This is higher than fatalities in any other weather category including lightning, tornadoes, flooding, and hurricanes.”

The NWS in Lubbock provided an informational graphic which said when the temperature reaches 100 degrees outside, the inside of a car can get to 143 degrees. That would be fatal for children or pets if left long enough in a hot car.

The NWS also said it is better to do strenuous outdoor work in the morning and be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“June begins meteorological summer,” James said. “[Issues] include heat stress, summer severe thunderstorms, flooding, lightning, and wildfires. We need to be continually vigilant against these weather threats.”

