Tuesday’s TTU vs. UNLV baseball game moved to 3:00 p.m.

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)


LUBBOCK, Texax (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University Athletics:

Today’s midweek series opener against UNLV has been moved up to a 3 p.m., first pitch at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday’s game was shifted to an afternoon start due to forecasted weather conditions in Lubbock.

This is the second time change for the UNLV series. Texas Tech baseball announced Monday that Wednesday’s start time was also changed from a 2 p.m. first pitch to 1 p.m.

Follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

(News release from Texas Tech University Athletics)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar