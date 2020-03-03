Tuesday’s TTU vs. UNLV baseball game moved to 3:00 p.m.





LUBBOCK, Texax (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University Athletics:

Today’s midweek series opener against UNLV has been moved up to a 3 p.m., first pitch at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday’s game was shifted to an afternoon start due to forecasted weather conditions in Lubbock.

This is the second time change for the UNLV series. Texas Tech baseball announced Monday that Wednesday’s start time was also changed from a 2 p.m. first pitch to 1 p.m.

(News release from Texas Tech University Athletics)