Tulia man arrested in recent drug bust in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas– A Tulia man was arrested after the police conducted a narcotics search at an apartment complex in Plainview on August 6.

According to a Plainview Police Department incident report, the search was conducted at a home in the 600 block of West 11th Street.

Police located “suspect methamphetamine,” two firearms and multiple purchased items with money from drug sales, the report said.

The person inside the apartment, David Carlos Amador, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the report said.

