Turkey Giveaway event to help Lubbock families in need celebrate Thanksgiving

by: Sasha Wilson

Tiger Pratt of The Embassy, and Pastor Tyrone Moore, President of My Brother & Sister’s Keeper, interviewed on KLBK Bright Early about the first annual Turkey Giveaway event.

The event will also consist of a food can drive & voter registration drive, including food, games and family fun.

The goal is to collect 500 turkeys to give to families who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving dinner this year. The food can drive is in partnership with the South Plains Food Bank.

Those who donate three canned goods or three non-perishable items will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $500.

Participants who are unregistered to vote but eligible can sign up to vote with a valid photo ID.

The event is scheduled for Saturday November 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rocc Solid Fitness, located on 19th & MLK Blvd.

Those with questions can contact Pastor Moore at 806-281-2280.

