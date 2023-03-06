WOLFFORTH, Texas — A Turkish family living on the South Plains raised thousands of dollars at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market in the last month to help victims of the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, they told KLBK News on Saturday.

The death toll reached 45,000, reports said.

“We are all Turkish, so our community, after the earthquake, we decide to do something for that, and then we came up [with] the idea we can do some homemade goodies and we can sell them here,” said Hasan Tursu, who helped with the fundraising efforts. “15 million people are affected from this earthquake. 10 cities total. I’m talking about Turkey.”

Because victims extend as far as Syria, he said.

“We have some sweet and savory stuff. We have flat bread. We have a Turkish bagel. We have Sarma and the famous one: baklava.”

Donna Burt bought some of the baklava, but the real treat, she said, is supporting the worthy cause.

“I’m really glad that I’m able to do that in a small part and just help the people in those places that have been devastated by the earthquake,” Burt shared.

Last weekend, the family raised more than $1200 at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market. They plan to donate 100% of the profits to Embrace Relief, a nonprofit organization that will donate directly to the victims.

“People still need help. There are a lot of buildings collapsed and people still need some tents. They [have] some basic needs; water, clothes,” Tursu detailed.

The owner of the farmer’s market said they offered the booth for free anytime Tursu’s loved ones want to fundraise for the earthquake victims.

In the last month, the family raised more than $3,000. To help earthquake victims from Turkey and Syria, click here.