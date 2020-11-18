Turnaround closure planned for East Loop 289

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the southbound east Loop 289 turnaround to Spur 331 to traffic. The turnaround will be closed overnight and reopen on Friday, Nov. 20.

Traffic will be detoured to US 84 to connect with Spur 331. Message boards will be placed to advise drivers of the detour. The closure will allow crews to safely continue guardrail work on a $13.8 million project that is also making road and bridge repairs, and placing a new road surface.

Motorists should keep in mind that speed limits have been reduced by 10 mph through the active work zones. Drivers are advised to pay attention and slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Work will take place weather permitting.

