TV series based on West Texas 6666’s Ranch in the works

KING COUNTY, Texas — A TV series based on the legendary West Texas 6666’s Ranch is in the works by ViacomCBS, according to a release by the company.

The series will be a spinoff of Yellowstone, a TV series starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton Ranch in Montana, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is steeped in the history of the West than the 6666,” the release said about the series, which has not been given an official title yet.

The original 6666’s Ranch (pronounced four-sixes ranch) was listed for sale by Lubbock-based land brokerage and appraisal firm, Chas. S. Middleton and Son in December of 2020. The 142,372-acre ranch has been listed for $192 million.

The ranch was founded in 1870 and is located in King County. It is being offered collectively as a package with the 6666 Dixon Creek Ranch Division and the 6666 Frisco Creek Ranch Division for a total price of $341 million.