TWDB approves $300,000 to the City of Wolfforth for water system improvements

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) [on September 5] approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $300,000 in loan forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the City of Wolfforth (Lubbock County). The City will use the assistance to finance planning, design, and construction costs associated with water system improvements.

The City’s population is projected to grow 49 percent by the year 2040. To meet expected water demand, the City must increase its raw water supply. Therefore, the City has entered into a water supply contract with AIM Water to provide treated water to nearby community Wolfforth Place in exchange for raw water. With the assistance approved today, the City will construct a raw water pipeline and a treated water pipeline to connect its system to the Wolfforth Place water system.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.

