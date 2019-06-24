TWDB approves nearly $2 million for water system improvements in Borden County

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Water Development Board:

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) [on Monday] approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $1,985,000, consisting of a $1,285,000 loan and $700,000 in loan forgiveness, from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to Borden County. The County will use the assistance to finance design and construction costs associated with water system improvements.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the County could save approximately $523,000 by using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.



