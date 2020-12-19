TWDB approves over $6M to the City of Seagraves for water system improvements

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Water Development Board:

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) [on Thursday] approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $6,084,000, consisting of a $2,738,000 loan from the Texas Water Development Fund and a $3,346,000 EPA Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) grant, to the City of Seagraves (Gaines County). The City will use the assistance to finance planning, design, and construction costs associated with water system improvements.

In addition to the WIIN grant, the City could save approximately $210,000 over the life of the loan by using the Texas Water Development Fund.

With the assistance approved today, the City will replace its chlorination system, approximately 1.8 miles of water line, one elevated storage tank, and two ground storage tanks, in addition to making other improvements. These enhancements will reduce water loss, enhance storage compacity, and improve water pressure to the service area.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.

(News release from the Texas Water Development Board)