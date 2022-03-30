BROWNFIELD and LAMESA, Texas — Twelve drug traffickers were arrested Thursday as part of Operation ‘Sandstorm’, or ‘Operation Tormenta De Arena,’ according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

During the drug bust, about 27 pounds of methamphetamine were seized, according to the release, including money and two firearms, one of them being stolen.

Below are the individuals charged, according to the release:

Jamey Jimenez, aka “Shorty,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Celia Zurita, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Alfred Miranda, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rorigo Gonzales-Gonzales, aka “Canelo,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Patricia Renee Guerrero (née Lopez), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Christina Fuentes, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jessica Moreno, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Amanda Uresti Salgado, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Lauren Mackenzie Helbert (née McCarroll), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Christopher Matthew Vasquez, aka “Peeps,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

The defendant’s appearances in court will begin April 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Lubbock, according to the release. If convicted, some defendants could face up to life in federal prison.