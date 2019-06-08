TWIB Lubbock Chapter to host Interactive Fashion Show on Saturday, June 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the TWIB Lubbock Chapter:

Announcing the 1st Annual Texas Women in Business (TWIB) Lubbock Chapter’s Interactive Fashion Show “Lubbock Style” on June 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Located at the Innovation Hub @ Research Park inside the Atrium at 3911 4th St., Lubbock, Texas 79415. Our partners will be other local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, such as: the Inside Out Foundation and the Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. This fashion show will spotlight a discussion panel of professional women discussing best-practices, personal presentation, attire do’s & don’ts and interactive participation by attendees.

Our moderator is Paula Ann Pitifer (Founding President TWIB Lubbock Chapter, Section Coordinator Reporting & HUB for Texas Tech University Procurement Services, Owner of Chroma Designs & Recreations).

Discussion panelists will include:

Adair Murillo (Esthetician & Co-Founder/Director of Research & Resources for the Inside Out Foundation)

Jan Goss-Gibson (Award Winning Speaker-Expert in Personal Excellence & Confidence Creator of The Show-Up Well System for Businesses)

Christy Reeves (Executive Director for the Lubbock Habitat for Humanity & Owner of Identify Corporate Innovations)

Jean Poteet (Global Quality Analyst for NXP Semiconductor Global Quality)

We ask the attendees to participate by dressing in their professional business or business casual attire. The attendees will receive a gift bag, wine bar ticket, opportunities to purchase raffle tickets, education and business networking opportunities. Local business entrepreneurs will be on hand for demonstrations, tips, consultations, questions & answers and much more. Tickets ($20.00) can be purchased at the door with a debit/credit card, or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lubbock-style-interactive-fashion-show-tickets-59264945046.

TWIB Lubbock Chapter is a membership-driven nonprofit that’s focused on empowering women to achieve their business & personal goals through education, development, mentoring, networking, service and leadership. TWIB gives you opportunities to connect with people and other local organizations so that you can reach your goals. Founding President of TWIB Lubbock Chapter, Paula Ann Pitifer explained, “TWIB Lubbock believes in the power of passing on great things to others. Paying it forward if you will.”

For more information, please contact:

Paula Ann Pitifer, Founding President of TWIB Lubbock Chapter

twib.lubbock@gmail.com

www.texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org

(News release from the Texas Women in Business (TWIB) – Lubbock Chapter)