Twin brothers die from COVID-19 complications on the same day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Twin brothers, Rosendo and Rogelio Mendoza, both died from COVID-19 complications on December 9.

According to the Mendoza family, the brothers, who were 56, both developed COVID-19 symptoms near the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’re not sure how they got it,” said Jessica Cuevas, Rosendo’s daughter. “They were oil field workers in Andrews and Lorenzo.”

Cuevas said her father had underlying conditions.

“He beat cancer three different times,” said Cuevas. “He was a fighter.”

The brothers were placed on ventilators as their condition worsened. Rogelio died around 4:45 p.m. on December 9.

“We asked him ‘if you want to go with your brother Ro and your dad, we completely understand, but open your eyes if you wanna stay,” said Cuevas. ” He didn’t open his eyes, and he knew even if he did stay, he wouldn’t last long without his brother.”

Rosendo died about four hours later, according to the Mendoza family.

“My heart is broken in a million pieces,” said Virginia Mendoza, Rosendo’s wife. “But I know I’ve got to be strong for my grandbabies and my kids.”

The Mendoza family said the brothers did not wear their face masks regularly.

“We should’ve taken this more serious,” said Cuevas.

Funeral services for the Rosendo and Rogelio Mendoza will be held on December 19 at the First Baptist Church of Lorenzo.