LUBBOCK, Texas — A local family has generations of EMS and healthcare workers and said they hope their legacy continues. Twin brothers, Tyeson and Mason Powers said they’re completely different. However, when it comes to their passion for EMS work, they both agree their father passed it down.

Their father, Rusty Powers, a former paramedic for 35 years, took his kids on many ride-along, to skill classes, teaching them the basics at a young age.

“They would go with me and when I was teaching classes throughout the region and they would accompany me, especially on skills night and they started learning the skills,” Rusty said. “So, from that point on, I guess it was in their blood and it continued until they were old enough to take the training on their own.”

Tyeson and Mason said they looked forward to going with their dad to work, and eventually realized that was both their calling.

“We always wanted to go as something special for us to go and just watching him teach and that the passion he had for teaching in EMS in general just steered us in that direction,” Tyeson said.

“Going to those classes is just from the moment as early as I can remember, EMS was all I ever wanted,” Mason said.

Mason said he has many memories and good times of growing up in the Plainview fire department.

“My dad worked for the Plainview Fire department ever since we were little kids, so that was always kind of a special time for us being going up to the fire department, hanging out with him and visiting with him and all of his other firefighters,” Mason said.

Tyeson and Mason agreed the profession is rewarding in many ways.

“Just being able to help others in need that kind of that strong desire to help others has always kind of been instilled into us ever since we were young,” Mason said.

Being identical twins has caused some confusion on the job and in the town.

“A lot of the time when we were first starting out and new here in Lubbock, a lot of the crews didn’t know we were twins and then especially the hospital staff were riding with the fire department and stuff,” Tyeson said. “It took them a while to realize there were two of us; they thought one of us just worked a whole lot.”

They may say they aren’t alike, but they’ll always be connected as friends and twins.

“I mean growing up best friends obviously having an identical twin brother, I mean, that is just a built-in best friend,” Tyeson said.