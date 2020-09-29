Twitter account says Lubbock native Mac Davis ill, Dolly Parton asks for prayers

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – OCTOBER 11: Mac Davis appears backstage during The Elvis ’68 All-Star Tribute Special at Universal Studios on October 11, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NBC)

LUBBOCK, Texas — County music legend Dolly Parton asked everyone to pray for Mac Davis Monday, after a Twitter account that claims to be run by Davis’ family said that the Lubbock native is critically ill.

The original tweet reads, “We are sorry to report that legendary singer/songwriter Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville. Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time. #PrayForMacDavis

Thank you, The Davis Family.”

Davis was born and raised in Lubbock and moved to Atlanta for college, per the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Davis wrote and recorded songs such as “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me,” “My Bestest Friend,” “It’s Hard to be Humble,” and “Texas in my Rearview Mirror” — in which Davis sang the line, “I thought happiness was Lubbock, Texas in my rear-view mirror.”

The West Texas Walk of Fame not only honors Mac Davis, but the administrative office for the Walk of Fame is located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock.

According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he wrote songs for artists such as Kenny Rogers, Rivers Cuomo and Parton.