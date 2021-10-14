2 accused of stealing $2.3 million in 2 days from cargo at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two former Cargo Force, Inc. employees at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport were indicted Wednesday and accused of stealing over $2.3 million in checks from the mail over two days.

Joe Roy Rivas III and Jessica Lynn Solomon were indicted for Possession of Stolen Mail and Conspiracy to Possess Stolen Mail.

Cargo Force is a company that contracts with the United States Postal Service, including loading and unloading mail for flights in and out of the Lubbock airport. As employees, the two had direct access to U.S. mail, according to court documents.

Court documents said the two looked through mail to find valuable items such as cash, gift cards, checks and money orders. Specifically, on February 25 and 26, the two stole eight checks for a total of just over $2.3 million.

The two largest checks were for $2,000,000 to Pershing, LLC., and $241,863 to Sodexo Inc. & Affiliates, according to court documents.