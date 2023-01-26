LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitain Special Crimes Unit told EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday that two of fatal drive-by shootings from 2022 are still under investigation.

Back on August 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting on East Colgate left 69-year-old Margie Johnson dead.

According to a police report obtained by Everythinglubbock.com, Johnson was sitting on her recliner chair watching tv when she was struck by a bullet that came from the street.

2700 block of East Colgate Street (Nexstar/Staff)

The report also said that her son was in the home sleeping when it all happened, but he thought the shots were just in his dream.

On September 27, 2022, LPD said a drive by shooting at the Boston Creek Apartments left 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz dead.

According to a police report obtained by Everythinglubbock.com, the suspect got onto the property and fired the gun through a window.

The officer that responded to the call said they found multiple bullet holes in the living room wall.

4300 block of Canton Avenue (Nexstar Media Inc/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

As the officer continued to investigate the scene the officer found Ruiz in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said EMS was called to the scene and pronounced Ruiz dead.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Police said anyone with information could be eligible for a reward. You can call the Crime Line at 806-741-1000.