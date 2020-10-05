Two arrested after chase with stolen trailer, LCSO says

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released details after a vehicle chase resulted int two arrests.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday, deputies assisted a Lubbock County Constable in a pursuit with a Ford Explorer pulling a flatbed car hauler.

The constable saw someone steal the car hauler, LCSO said, and tried to make a traffic stop. LCSO said that’s when “the subjects refused to stop.”

A chase started on the Highway 87 frontage road near 82nd Street. The pursuit continued to FM 41 where the Explorer and the stolen trailer went through a field. The Explorer eventually crashed.

The people in the Explorer bailed out and ran.

“Two subjects were taken into custody, [and] transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident,” LCSO said.

