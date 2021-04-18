Two arrested after shots fired at Clapp Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were arrested Sunday after police responded to a shots-fired call at Clapp Park, the Lubbock Police Department said.

No one was hit by gunfire in the incident, LPD said.

Officers responding to shots-fired call heard more gunfire, and followed the suspects into a house in the 2100 block of 38th Street and arrested them in the backyard, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com. They recovered the weapon that was used.

Names of the suspects and other details have not yet been released.