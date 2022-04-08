The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:

On Thursday, April, 7th 2022, City of Plainview Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block alley of S.E. 6th in Plainview who was painting a vehicle with a paint roller. Officers found Austin Cansino painting a four-door Buick.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Plainview. The preliminary investigation led officers and detectives to another location in the 800 block of W. 27th where a second stolen vehicle was found as well as a stolen firearm, trailer and welder.

Mark Flores and Austin Cansino were both placed under arrest.

Austin Cansino is charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Unauthorized Use of A motor vehicle. Mark Flores is also charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Unauthorized Use of A motor vehicle. Flores is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and found to have several warrants for his arrest including a Parole Violation from a prior charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Both individuals were taken to Hale County Jail. Some of the stolen property has already been returned to the owners.

End of release.