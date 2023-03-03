LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, two people were arrested and charged for their connection to a fatal dog attack that occurred in Hockley County in June of 2022.

According to Hockley County Sheriff’s office, SanJuanita R. Elizondo, 66, and Jose Manuel M. Elizondo, 72 were indicted on Wednesday and charged with “Criminal Negligent Homicide” related to the dog attack.

Around 7:12 a.m., Friday, June 10, HCSO deputies were called to the 800 block of Tarver Street in Anton. When deputies arrived, Andrew Woods, 57, was found unresponsive in the driveway.

Woods was pronounced dead on scene, HCSO said in a press release. On Sunday, June 13, an autopsy listed his death as accidental and said it was a result of “multiple blunt and penetrating injuries due to a dog attack.”

The three dogs identified as “American Bullie” breeds had been quarantined, but after a hearing the following Wednesday – they were ordered to be seized due to the killing of Woods.

The investigation was ongoing and at the time HCSO had no determination “related to criminal charges.”