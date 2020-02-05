Two arrested for capital murder of child in Levelland

Images of Robert Jose Garza and Samantha Dawn Mathis from Hockley Co. Jail

LEVELLAND, Texas — Samantha Dawn Mathis, 25, and Robert Jose Garza, Jr., 30, were arrested Tuesday on a capital murder charge – more specifically capital murder of a person under 10 years of age. Both were held Wednesday on a bond of $500,000 in the Hockley County Jail.

According to the Levelland and Hockley County News-Press, Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said an unresponsive 2-year-old child was brought Tuesday to the Covenant Levelland Emergency Room with various injuries.

The News-Press said the child was transported to a Lubbock hospital where he later passed away. Mathis was described as the child’s mother. Garza was described by the News-Press as a “male subject.”

At 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Levelland Police said, “Officers are attempting to locate this subject regarding an arrest warrant for Capital Murder.” About an hour later, Levelland PD said Garza was found and arrested without incident.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police, the sheriff, and the district attorney for more information. Please check back for updates.