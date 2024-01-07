LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Drug Task Force announced in a press release it had uncovered a plot to smuggle narcotics into the Lea County Detention Center in Hobbs.
According to the press release, the LCDTF and Lea County Sheriff’s Office authorities conducted a joint operation to identify and arrest two individuals involved in the smuggling plot. The suspects were later identified as 25-year-old Mirakel Carter and 30-year-old Aubrey Luna.
LCDTF said Carter and Luna arrived at the detention center in Hobbs, where they met with an undercover narcotics agent. The suspects gave the undercover agent a package, which led to Luna and Carter being arrested.
The package contained 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 215 grams of THC wax and 14 sheets of paper soaked in an “unknown substance,” as well as $5,000.00 in cash. According to LCDTF, the street of the methamphetamine was $3,300.
The two were charged with Possession with intent to Traffick a Controlled Substance and Bringing Contraband into Places of Imprisonment and Conspiracy to wit Bringing Contraband into Places of Imprisonment.