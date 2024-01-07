LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Drug Task Force announced in a press release it had uncovered a plot to smuggle narcotics into the Lea County Detention Center in Hobbs.

According to the press release, the LCDTF and Lea County Sheriff’s Office authorities conducted a joint operation to identify and arrest two individuals involved in the smuggling plot. The suspects were later identified as 25-year-old Mirakel Carter and 30-year-old Aubrey Luna.

LCDTF said Carter and Luna arrived at the detention center in Hobbs, where they met with an undercover narcotics agent. The suspects gave the undercover agent a package, which led to Luna and Carter being arrested.

Left: Mirakel Carter Right-Aubrey Luna





The package contained 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 215 grams of THC wax and 14 sheets of paper soaked in an “unknown substance,” as well as $5,000.00 in cash. According to LCDTF, the street of the methamphetamine was $3,300.

The two were charged with Possession with intent to Traffick a Controlled Substance and Bringing Contraband into Places of Imprisonment and Conspiracy to wit Bringing Contraband into Places of Imprisonment.