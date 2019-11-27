Two arrested in Lubbock for possession and intent to sell meth

Mugshots of Allison Langdon and Jose Flores, provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested two people last week for possession and intent to sell 400 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Allison Langdon, 29, and Jose Flores, 42, were detained after police found two kilograms of methamphetamine in a hotel room and a half kilogram of heroin at Langdon’s residence near Maxey Park, according to court records.

Officers found the methamphetamine, a gun and a large amount of money in the hotel room. Flores took responsibility for everything in the room and advised police of the heroin in Langdon’s residence.

Langdon admitted to selling the methamphetamine for Flores and being a part of his drug trafficking organization.

They were both booked into Lubbock County Jail and they remained there as of Tuesday early evening.