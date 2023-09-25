LUBBOCK, Texas — An affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday revealed crucial evidence that led to Lubbock man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua Reed, being charged with aggravated robbery. Reed was accused of being involved in a shootout and robbery at a local clothing store in 2022.

On September 2, 2022 a gunfight between suspects and victims broke out at Kicks and Drips on 19th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The investigation began when the store owner found a shell casing and blood stains after the initial police response to the robbery had ended, the affidavit said. The owner reported it to LPD, prompting the Forensics Unit to process the crime scene.

Surveillance footage revealed four people had forcibly entered the store and then a fight between the suspects and victims began. Next, the suspects ran away through a shattered store window. Surveillance from Juicy Juice Vapes helped expedite the investigation, said the affidavit, by helping police identify the suspects stolen getaway vehicle.

Investigators found the shell casing and blood the owner reported, as well as more evidence — including a sledgehammer in a black trash bag. Fingerprints on the bag were identified as Reed’s, according to the affidavit. Two additional suspects were identified, 18-year-old Elijah Jara and another suspect who has not yet been arrested.

Jara was arrested and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Monday.

Reed’s case is currently under review by the Lubbock District Attorney’s Office; Reed posted bond and was no longer listed in the jail.