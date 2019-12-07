Two cited after cranes found dead in dumpster near TTU campus

Warning, the image at the bottom of this article is graphic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released information on Friday about Sandhill Cranes that were found dead in a dumpster near Greek Circle. The location is near the Texas Tech campus.

Game Warden Aaron Sims said two 21-year-olds were cited for waste of game. They also received warnings for a health and safety violation – more specifically for the disposal of dead animals.

The dead cranes were found in a dumpster on November 20. The names of those cited were not immediately available.