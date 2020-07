HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in Hockley County on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a release.

The two deaths bring Hockley County’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3, according to the DSHS. There were also 117 total cases of the virus in the county, with 69 recovered cases and 45 active cases.

Both deaths were Levelland residents, according to the Hockley County Facebook page.