LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police, Lubbock County S.O. Deputies, and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded Tuesday night to the call of cows on the roadway at 82nd Street near Indiana Avenue. The call came in just before 11:00 pm.

It took nearly two hours to round up two cows. No one got hurt and no cows were injured. No word yet on how the cows ended up in South-Central Lubbock in the first place.

Use the video link above to watch the roundup.