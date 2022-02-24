LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Thursday that officers responded to two crashes at South Loop 289.

One crash was on the Loop 289 access road east of Indiana Avenue and the other near University Avenue.

The crash on Loop 289 near University Avenue occurred at 2:05 p.m. and a rollover on the South Loop access road east of Indiana Avenue occurred at 2:19 p.m.

Police did not report serious injuries in either crash.

A camera on the station tower showed emergency vehicles blocking both the Loop and the access road.

As of 2:50 p.m., traffic was being diverted off both the South Loop and the access road and into a nearby parking lot.