Two crashes, one possibly serious, along Slaton Highway Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a pair of crashes along Slaton Highway Friday evening. The first was about 5:15 p.m. and the second was about 5:40 p.m.

Traffic was diverted from Slaton Highway to Woodrow Road. Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries. But Texas DPS did say officers reported injuries in both crashes — both of which were described as single-vehicle rollovers near the All American dealership.

A reporter at the scene spoke briefly to one eyewitness and was able to obtain photographs. The reporter said every indication is that the injuries in the second crash are serious.