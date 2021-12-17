Two crashes, one possibly serious, along Slaton Highway Friday evening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Slaton Highway near CR 7400 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a pair of crashes along Slaton Highway Friday evening. The first was about 5:15 p.m. and the second was about 5:40 p.m.

Traffic was diverted from Slaton Highway to Woodrow Road. Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries. But Texas DPS did say officers reported injuries in both crashes — both of which were described as single-vehicle rollovers near the All American dealership.

A reporter at the scene spoke briefly to one eyewitness and was able to obtain photographs. The reporter said every indication is that the injuries in the second crash are serious.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar