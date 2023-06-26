GAINES COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following after a crash in Gaines County on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Adam Saucedo, 38, and Roxanne Alvarez, 35, both of Tulia were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the Saucedo was driving eastbound on County Road 306 when his vehicle “veered off” the southside of the roadway. Saucedo overcorrected back to the left which caused the vehicle to skid off the road and hit a tree.

The conditions were dry and clear, according to DPS. Alvarez was wearing a seatbelt while Saucedo was not.