LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people are dead following a shooting at a Lubbock nightclub early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue at Level Nightclub.

Details are limited at this time, but police did confirm a suspect was still at large as of 5:00 a.m.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released by LPD.