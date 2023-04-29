HOCKELY COUNTY, Texas– Two people were killed in a crash in Hockley County early Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the crash took place just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 84 just Northwest of Farm to Market Road 168 half a mile east of Anton.

DPS said a 2023 Kenworth towing a 2014 Walker semi-truck collided with a 2012 Ford-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the pick truck Maria Ballesteros Saucedo, 23, of Littlefield was taken to Lamb Healthcare Center with serious injuries and later died.

David Enriquez, 26, also of Littlefield, was a passenger in the pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash, according to DPS.

DPS also said both victims were not wearing seatbelts. The driver of the tow truck Jennifer Hernandez, 53, of Lubbock was taken to the Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock with “non-incapacitating injuries.”

According to DPS, the conditions were dry and clear.