Father and 2-year-old daughter dead, wife seriously injured in Littlefield crash

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Two people died and one was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Littlefield, according to the Littlefield Police Department. One fatality was a 2-year-old, Littlefield PD said.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Loop 430.

Witnesses told Littlefield PD that a white Honda Accord ran a stop sign the intersection of Highway 84 and Loop 430. A semi-truck going westbound collided with the Accord. The semi-truck attempted to avoid colliding with the Accord and side-swiped a Bailey County EMS ambulance.

The driver of the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Littlefield PD. His 2-year-old daughter, who was in an approved child safety seat, was taken to Covenant Children’s Hospital and died shortly after arriving.

The wife of the driver was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Littlefield PD said. The Bailey County EMS crew was taken to Lamb Healthcare Center with light to moderate injuries.

Read the full release by Littlefield PD below:

Littlefield officers received a police radio call regarding a traffic crash on Westbound US Hwy 84 and Loop 430 involving three vehicles, a Bailey County EMS Ambulance, a Semi-tractor and trailer and a 4-door passenger car. According to witnesses at the scene, the White Honda Accord ran the stop sign at the intersection as it was attempting to cross Westbound US Hwy 84. The Honda was struck by a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia and trailer traveling westbound in the right-most lane of through traffic. The driver of the Freightliner tried to miss the Honda and sideswiped a Bailey County EMS ambulance as it was attempting to pass the truck in the left lane of through traffic. The impact of the resulting collisions caused the vehicles to come to rest in the center median of the highway.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. His two-year-old daughter was transported to Covenant Woman’s and Children’s Hospital in Lubbock by Aero Care helicopter. She passed away a short time after arrival. She was riding in an approved child safety seat. The wife was transported to University Medical Center by Littlefield EMS with life-threatening injuries. The Bailey County EMS crew was transported to Lamb Healthcare Center by Sudan EMS with light to moderate injuries. Amherst EMS arrived on scene to assist as well. Littlefield Fire and Rescue helped extricate the victims from the Honda.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting the Littlefield PD in this ongoing investigation