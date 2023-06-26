LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people lost their lives after a fatal crash occurred on Sunday in Gaines County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Heinrich Wiebe-Knelsen, 44, and Danielle Paris, 48, both of Seminole were both pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said that a car was driving eastbound on US-62 when it suffered a tire blowout. The car veered across both eastbound lands of US-62 when it went into the center median and struck a guardrail.

The weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry, according to the DPS report. Both Wiebe-Knelsen and Paris were not wearing seatbelts.