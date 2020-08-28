Two Docs Brewing Co. raising money for 100 Black Men of West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Docs. Brewing Co. released their ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer on Thursday, in collaboration with more than 1,500 breweries across the globe as part of the Black is Beautiful Campaign. The initiative began with the Weathered Souls brewery in San Antonio.

Eric Washington, managing partner of Two Docs. Brewing Co. said it decided to participate to get the community involved in conversation. The ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer recipe can be found online, however, many breweries are doing their own version of the beer. The beer at Two Docs Brewing Co. is a coffee, chocolate, black lager.

“Drawing attention to and raising money for organizations that support African Americans in the United States,” Washington said.

With every drop, 100 percent of the proceeds with go to the non-profit 100 Black Men of West Texas.

“That’s an organization that is absolutely doing incredible things in Lubbock right here and we wanted to draw attention to those guys and also give them contribution based on the sales of this beer,” Washington said.

JLeon Williams, the vice president of 100 Black Men of West Texas said the proceeds will help with their programs.

“Our focus is on mentoring youth. And we have other areas of focus such as health and wellness, education, leadership development and education,” Williams said.

Through their service, 100 Black Men of West Texas is working to address racial injustice.

“We represent an effort to work within the system to get change and that’s what really needs to happen,” Williams said.

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc, that left him paralyzed, Williams said police violence against Black people is a sad yet recurring reality.

“That is abuse of police authority but it’s no different than what we’ve already seen,” Williams said. “We have structural issues of racism within our system that need addressing.”

Although Williams said it is not a prominent issue within the Lubbock Police Department, he said there are other issues that need awareness. It’s a discussion Washington hopes can begin with a glass of cold beer.

Williams added he enjoyed the beer.

“Great. And I Like dark beer,” Williams said.

Washington said they will continue to sell the beer until it’s gone.

For more information on 100 Black Men of West Texas, visit their website.