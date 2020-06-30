Two employees at Snyder nursing home test positive for COVID-19

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by Scurry County.

On June 30, 2020, the Scurry County Health Unit and the Local Health Authority were notified that two employees of Snyder Oaks Care Center recently tested positive for COVID-19. The virus was believed to be contracted on a trip to South Texas.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Local Health Authority, along with the administration of Snyder Oaks Care Center, is scheduling testing of all residents and staff within the next 24-48 hours.

It is anticipated that all testing will be conducted through Cogdell Memorial Hospital with test results expected within 24-48 hours after administration of the test.

The positive employees self-quarantined the instant symptoms appeared and will remain in that status for at least 14 days, pending retesting and negative results.

Snyder Oaks Care Center has been and is currently following all recommended CDC policies and procedures.